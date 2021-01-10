  • Dominic Design Team - Chubu Centrair Int'l Airport-RJGG for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Chubu Centrair International Airport (RJGG) is an international airport on an artificial island in Ise Bay, Tokoname City in Aichi Prefecture, 35 km (22 mi) south of Nagoya in central Japan.Centrair is classified as a first class airport and is the main international gateway for the Chubu ("central") region of Japan. The name "Centrair" is an abbreviation of Central Japan International Airport, an alternate translation used in the English name of the airport's operating company, Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd. 10.2 million people used the airport in 2015, ranking 8th busiest in the nation, and 208,000 tons of cargo was moved in 2015.

    Features

    • PBR textures
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Real ground markings
    • Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt
    • Custom jetway

