Perfect Flight - The Andes for MSFS

An exciting adventure that will take you to fly over the western side of South America.

The Andes are among the longest mountain ranges in the world, with glaciers, volcanoes, grasslands, desert areas, lakes and forests. In the mountains there are archaeological sites and wild animals.

Starting from Colombia, you cross Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile in an alternation of landscapes and colors.

Aboard a flaming Cessna Grand Caravan, discover unique places such as the Rainbow Mountain, Lake Titicaca, Machu Picchu, the Aconcagua massif and 250 other points of interest.

Features

Andes scenic tour - Product includes a complete and exhaustive tour with over 250 points of interest. Each POI has photo and description available in the Navlog. Particular attention was paid to historical-geographical information. Thus the journey becomes a real tour guide.

- Product includes a complete and exhaustive tour with over 250 points of interest. Each POI has photo and description available in the Navlog. Particular attention was paid to historical-geographical information. Thus the journey becomes a real tour guide. Cessna Grand Caravan EX livery - Product also includes new livery for default Cessna Grand Caravan EX in Andes Airlines colors.

- Product also includes new livery for default Cessna Grand Caravan EX in Andes Airlines colors. Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD but you will receive also routing instruction as well. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time.

- You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD but you will receive also routing instruction as well. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time. TTS technology - Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

- Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice. Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

Purchase Perfect Flight - The Andes for MSFS

See other Perfect Flight products