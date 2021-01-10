  • Aerosoft Airport St. Mary For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft Airport St. Mary For MSFS 2020

    St. Mary's Airport is located on the island of the same name, which belongs to the Isles of Scilly, which consists of more than 140 small islands and over 90 rocks. The island group is located in the beautiful county of Cornwall and the southwest tip of England.

    The airport, which is located about 1.9 km east of Hugh Town, has been completely redeveloped for Microsoft Flight Simulator. All airport buildings and facilities have been converted 1:1 and all have 4K PBR textures.

    A customized mesh for the airport also adapts the coastlines and provides a realistic approach over the steep slope of the island.

    Features

    • Realistic replica of the last state of construction of EGHE St. Mary Airport
    • Fully custom modelling and texturing using 4K PBR throughout the entire airfield
    • Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life
    • Custom HD ground layout with special reflection effects
    • Handmade mesh to correct the coast line and realistic runway slope
    • and many more...

