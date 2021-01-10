  • Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS v1.0.3

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-01-2021 11:18 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Changelog v1.0.3

    • New model added (faired version)
    • New engine dynamics for faired version
    • Smoke effect added (both variants) Original smoke effect created by Touching Cloud
    • Custom drag effect for idle throttle setting
    • Paint kit updated for new fairing sections
    • New font in cockpit for switches
    • VR collision mesh added for true 3D cursor in VR (instrument areas)

    About The DC Designs PT-17 Stearman

    DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.

    Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

    • The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
    • Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the 'Modern' aerodynamics system
    • Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics
    • Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor
    • Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials
    • Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
    • Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Variants

    • Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Manual and paint kit

    • A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Purchase DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS
    Also from DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E & I Eagle for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus alaska arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Peter Watkins Developer Interview

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?18341-Peter-Watkins-Developer-Interview

    Last Post By: flyingrailman Today, 08:21 AM Go to last post
    kevinfolsom

    Back In VR Business Again

    Thread Starter: kevinfolsom

    Finally got my HP Reverb G2 VR Headset working again. I received it in April of this year and it quit working in June. Contacted HP who stated I have...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 06:23 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Out oF Memory surprise

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    After many years of a smooth running FS9 (Win7 64bit, 2x500Gb SSDs in RAID 0, 32Gb RAM) with very many addons and still counting, I very unexpectedly...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 06:01 AM Go to last post
    ngs1022

    Fastest jet on MSFS?

    Thread Starter: ngs1022

    Anyone have a jet cruising faster than the F-22 raptor that goes roughly 1,000 mph?

    Last Post By: arnold09 Today, 05:53 AM Go to last post