Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS v1.0.3

Changelog v1.0.3

New model added (faired version)

New engine dynamics for faired version

Smoke effect added (both variants) Original smoke effect created by Touching Cloud

Custom drag effect for idle throttle setting

Paint kit updated for new fairing sections

New font in cockpit for switches

VR collision mesh added for true 3D cursor in VR (instrument areas)

About The DC Designs PT-17 Stearman

DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.

Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.

Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the 'Modern' aerodynamics system

Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics

Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor

Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets

Cockpit

Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials

Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats

Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included

Variants

Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern

Manual and paint kit

A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit

Purchase DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

Also from DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E & I Eagle for MSFS 2020