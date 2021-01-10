  • Taburet - France Roads For MSFS 2020

    Taburet - France Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures to make them more visible and to clear misplaced trees on all roads inside the area covered by this add-on. The following class roads have been repaved: motorways; primary; secondary and trunk roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    The main object of this add-on is to repave the roads mentioned above to make them more visible when you fly and to trace the repaved roads into VFR cockpit map instruments and default VFR map. As France by default enjoys a dense default scenery some graphic adjustments might be required to balance graphic load--more spefifically by those on a weaker PC--like for instance reduce render scaling settings.

    Coverage: France.

