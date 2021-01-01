Rolling Cumulus - Orinoco River Bush Trip MSFS

The Orinoco is one of the longest rivers in South America at 1497.5 miles (2410 kilometers) and one of the largest river systems in the world. Its vast drainage basin, sometimes called the Orinoquia (especially in Colombia) covers over 340,000 square miles (880,000 square kilometers), 76.3 percent of which is in Venezuela with the remainder in Colombia and Brazil. The name Orinoco means "a place to paddle" in the language of the Warao, an indigenous people inhabiting eastern Venezuela and western Guyana. The term Warao translates as "the boat people", styling after the Warao's lifelong and intimate connection to water.

This bush trip is quite "Unique" and only provided by RCS. You have two options to fly it. As a beginner bush pilot or as a "professional old timer" you can fly first the easy one and later fly with much more navigation situation requirements in order to reach the new airfields provided.

Features

Eight new airfields in the jungle area of the Orinoco River--never seen before:

El Cuevon



El Bombillo



Papillon



Santa Maria de Ipere



El Nido



Tintero



Pacaya



Finfin

Two flight modes--beginner and "professional old timer"

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Detailed route indicated along the flights--complete map

Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps

Experience dangerous approaches

RCS personnel detailed documentation

Introduction sound file with instructions

