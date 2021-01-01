  • Jetstream Designs Releases Toulouse Blagnac For P3D

    Jetstream Designs Releases Toulouse Blagnac For P3D

    Bienvenue and welcome to Toulouse Blagnac International Airport (LFBO), home of world-famous aircraft manufacturer Airbus. Located just 6 km (3.7 miles) from the city center, Toulouse Blagnac is one of the busiest airports in France. It also hosts the Airbus manufacturing plants, which makes the airport well suited for spotters, with brand-new aircraft performing numerous test flights before being delivered all over the world.

    Toulouse Blagnac Airport is stunningly vast airfield, brought to you courtesy of advanced optimization techniques and highly detailed modeling/texturing methods. The iconic Airbus plant itself covers a massive portion of the airport, packed with detail to ensure a true-to-life experience. Each gate features a finely detailed SODE jetway to ensure smooth animations to allow your virtual passengers safe passage. On departure or arrival, you'll appreciate the extra touches of detail, including hand-placed autogen and several custom landmarks like the Toulouse Stadium, shopping centers and suburban housing buildings.

    Wether you are performing an Airbus delivery flight, regular airline or a general aviation flight, you are in for a nice experience in our highly-optimized LFBO product.

