FlyingIron Simulations Releases P-38L Lightning For MSFS

Unmistakeable. Terrifying. Master of the skies: The fork-tailed devil.

With over 10,000 built between 1941-1944 (and nearly 4000 of these as the P-38L), the P-38 Lightning is an iconic American Warbird, easily distinguished by its unique twin-boom and central nacelle design. The "Fork-tailed devil" inspired terror across Europe & the Pacific as not only a fighter, but a highly effective fighter-bomber, night fighter and long-range escort.

The Lightning is capable of speeds up to 414 mph and an excellent rate of climb, powered by its powerful twin Allison V-1710 Engines. The Allison engines drive a 3-bladed Curtiss Electric Constant-speed propeller, counter-rotating to eliminate yaw tendencies, generating up to 1600 HP in each engine at a 2:1 gear reduction ratio. Dogfight performance is improved drastically with the addition of innovative technology for its time, such as the hydraulically powered Aileron Boosters, Manoeuvre flaps and Dive Flaps.

Our simulation aims to bring to life each facet of the incredible P-38; from the unique flight dynamics excellently captured by GotGravel (our newest FlyingIron Team Member), the muffled roar of the twin engines; from the finesse of managing the complex engine & cooling systems down to the minute details of the electrical system.

Features

High-quality, extensively detailed and accurate 3D model & texturing brings to life every rivet, screw & oil streak of the P-38L

Immersive Wwise Sound design built from professional recordings of a real P-38 and Allison V-1710. Highly dynamic sound design captures each detail of flight in stereo; dynamic wind noise, drag & buffer sounds, high-g effects, airframe stress & so much more!

9 included liveries, including Richard Bong’s iconic livery. Professional quality nose art included in many liveries.

Detailed & Extensive simulations of the Lightnings core systems, including accurate, code-driven replications of the Lightnings Fuel, Engine, Cooling and Electrical Systems.

Incredibly realistic Flight Model created by our newest team member, the highly respected GotGravel!

Custom code-driven heat & thermodynamics modelling, extensive engine management simulation

Realistic Engine Start-up modelling (don’t forget your checklists!)

Optional Drop Tanks

Custom damage modelling & failures, including heat damage & operating limits

3D GNS 430 fully integrated into the cockpit (optional)

Modern Radio / Transponder Unit

Inclusion of FlyingIron’s UI Tablet (optional). The tablet incorporates many useful GUI features and puts them in an easily accessible and realistic in-cockpit Touchscreen Tablet.

Interactive checklists available to guide you through start-up and flight procedures

Source