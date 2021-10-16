DC3 Airways Announces Its 2021 World Rally

The DCA World Rally begins on Saturday October 16, 2021. It is open to all flight sim enthusiasts. DC3 Airways membership is NOT a requirement.

Unfortunately, because MSFS 2020 does not yet have a flyable DC3 or C-47 aircraft in its hangar, sim pilots will not be able to use that platform. However, flight descriptions and start up files are included for the other major sims including P3D, X-Plane and FSX.

The schedule consists of ten flights from around the world, to be flown in a DC3/C-47. The rally will be spread over thirty days giving pilots a three day time frame in which to complete each flight and file their pirep. More details on when each flight may be flown are given in the World Rally Rules section, which can be found at https://dc3airways.net/wr. The vast majority of navigation is via NDB and VOR navaids, but there is also a considerable amount of navigation by dead reckoning. The goal is to have fun flying a DC3/C-47.

But to add more challenge, each flight has a calculated flight time that can be reached using the correct average climb, cruise, descent and approach speed. Some flights are more challenging by the inclusion of specific weather settings.

Adverse winds and weather are an ever present danger of this form of navigation, but help is at hand thanks to the venerable E6-B calculator. Professional pilots are well aware of this wonderful tool and how best to use it. If you don't already possess an E6-B, a freeware electronic version is available on the internet and DCA is providing a link to this valuable utility. If you are serious about navigation, take time to learn how to use this tool and your navigational accuracy will be extremely rewarding.

All flight descriptions are prepared in both MS Word and PDF format. Useful jpg images will also be provided to assist pilots with their pre-flight planning. Pilots may of course use the flight descriptions as a guide to create your own flight plan, if desired. If you do not have MS Word, Libre Office Open Source software is an excellent free substitute.

https://www.libreoffice.org

The DCA web site Welcome Page presents self-explanatory buttons which will link you to the various pages of the World Rally 2021 web site. The first area you are advised to visit is the Rules page. If you are willing to abide by the few simple rules and wish to join us for the World Rally your next action is to register and enjoy!

If after the rally you feel that you have enjoyed yourself, learned something new, or refreshed a few long forgotten skills, our aim will have amply been achieved. And, if you like the experience, please feel free to sign on as a pilot for DC3 Airways at dc3airways.net.