FeelThere - KRDU - Raleigh Durham Airport for MSFS 2020

Raleigh Durham Airport (IATA: RDU, ICAO: KRDU, FAA LID: RDU), locally known by its IATA code RDU, is the main airport serving Raleigh, Durham, and the surrounding Research Triangle region of North Carolina.

It is located in unincorporated Wake County, but is surrounded by the City of Raleigh to the north and east, and the towns of Cary and Morrisville to the south. The airport covers 5,000 acres (2,000 ha; 20 km2) and has three runways.

KRDU is the first scenery developed by the FeelThere Team for Microsoft Flight Simulator and surely not the last.

Features

High detail models

Partial internal model

Custom ground lines and buildings

Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures

