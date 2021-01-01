  • FeelThere - KRDU - Raleigh Durham Airport for MSFS 2020

    FeelThere - KRDU - Raleigh Durham Airport for MSFS 2020

    Raleigh Durham Airport (IATA: RDU, ICAO: KRDU, FAA LID: RDU), locally known by its IATA code RDU, is the main airport serving Raleigh, Durham, and the surrounding Research Triangle region of North Carolina.

    It is located in unincorporated Wake County, but is surrounded by the City of Raleigh to the north and east, and the towns of Cary and Morrisville to the south. The airport covers 5,000 acres (2,000 ha; 20 km2) and has three runways.

    KRDU is the first scenery developed by the FeelThere Team for Microsoft Flight Simulator and surely not the last.

    Features

    • High detail models
    • Partial internal model
    • Custom ground lines and buildings
    • Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures

