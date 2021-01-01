Review: Pilot Plus - Bristol Int'l Airport MSFS

Review: Pilot Plus Bristol International For MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a review of Bristol International Airport (EGGD) scenery by Pilot Plus for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including a comparision with the UK2000 version of the same airport.

About Pilot Plus Bristol International Airport

Bristol International Airport is one of the largest airports to serve the south-west of the UK hosting the likes of easyJet, TUI, Ryanair and Jet2. The airport is built on a former RAF base and has continuously expanded over the last decades; increasing capacity to meet the growing passenger demand. With a fun approach, an elevation of 622ft and an iconic sloped runway the airport is known as foggy bottom among the pilot community.

The Pilot Plus rendition of Bristol Airport is the most accurate available for flight simulation. No detail has been missed. The extreme visual fidelity of this airport boasts realism and authenticity, immersing you within the atmosphere that has been captured of the real airport. The airport and close surrounding area includes high resolution terrain of 1 metre resolution, capturing the iconic runway slope and every small bump for a life-like experience.

Beyond the weather influenced glass of the terminal you will discover a full interior, beautiful by day and by night. Bristol Airport is truly next generation.

An ultra-realistic rendition of Bristol Airport

Precise terrain of 1 meter resolution, inclusive of accurate runway slope

Full high-resolution PBR implementation, from buildings to airside clutter and ground

Dynamic rain on terminal and tower glass

Full exterior and interior of terminal and control tower

Realistic and accurate night lighting throughout

Latest high resolution ground imagery and airport layout

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

FilbertFlies

