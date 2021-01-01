  • Aerosoft Previews St Mary's Airport MSFS

    Here are some previews from Aerosoft of their upcoming scenery of St Mary's Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    St Mary's Airport or Isles of Scilly Airport is an airport located 1 nautical mile east of Hugh Town on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly, to the south west of Cornwall, UK. It is the only airport serving the Isles of Scilly, handling all air traffic to and from the Islands.

    Look forward to 4K PBR textures, custom HD ground layout with special reflection effects, a thrilling approach over the steep slope at sea and many more. Stay tuned!

