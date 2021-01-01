  • ToLiss Announces Policy On X-Plane 12 Upgrades

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-29-2021 09:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    ToLiss Announces Policy On X-Plane 12 Upgrades

    X-Plane developer ToLiss have provided some clarification on how their upgrade policy will work with X-Plane 12:

    About X-Plane 12...

    Since the announcement was made yesterday at the FS Expo and the questions have already started to come in I wanted to make this post to clarify our situation.

    A319 and A321: X-Plane 10 and 11 compatible, small upgrade fee to 12 (will include additional features) but normally you should still be able to use your X-Plane 11 version in X-Plane 12.

    A346: X-Plane 11 and 12 compatible (free upgrade to 12).

    The ToLiss policy is to provide support for two versions of X-Plane at a time. This also means we will not continue to support X-Plane 10 with our future updates.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: toliss, upgrades

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus alaska arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ngs1022

    Fastest jet on MSFS?

    Thread Starter: ngs1022

    Anyone have a jet cruising faster than the F-22 raptor that goes roughly 1,000 mph?

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    oneleg

    FPS=30, G-sync=on, V-sync=off ----> 30, 60 or 144 Hz refresh rate??

    Thread Starter: oneleg

    This is using an Nvidia GTX 1070ti gpu, i7-8700k, 16 GB RAM, NVMe drives, a true Dell 144 Hz G-sync 2560x1440 144Hz 1ms monitor, FPS locked at 30,...

    Last Post By: oneleg Today, 11:24 AM Go to last post
    kevinfolsom

    Back In VR Business Again

    Thread Starter: kevinfolsom

    Finally got my HP Reverb G2 VR Headset working again. I received it in April of this year and it quit working in June. Contacted HP who stated I have...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    roypaglia

    Junkers free or not?

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    In the market place I got the download for the Junkers but it's not showing in my list. There is also a Junkers available in the market place which...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post