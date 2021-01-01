ToLiss Announces Policy On X-Plane 12 Upgrades

X-Plane developer ToLiss have provided some clarification on how their upgrade policy will work with X-Plane 12:
About X-Plane 12...
Since the announcement was made yesterday at the FS Expo and the questions have already started to come in I wanted to make this post to clarify our situation.
A319 and A321: X-Plane 10 and 11 compatible, small upgrade fee to 12 (will include additional features) but normally you should still be able to use your X-Plane 11 version in X-Plane 12.
A346: X-Plane 11 and 12 compatible (free upgrade to 12).
The ToLiss policy is to provide support for two versions of X-Plane at a time. This also means we will not continue to support X-Plane 10 with our future updates.