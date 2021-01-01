  • FeelThere - KRDU - Raleigh Durham Airport for X-Plane 11

    IATA: RDU, ICAO: KRDU, FAA LID: RDU), locally known by its IATA code RDU, is the main airport serving Raleigh, Durham, and the surrounding Research Triangle region of North Carolina.

    Raleigh Durham airport is located in unincorporated Wake County, but is surrounded by the City of Raleigh to the north and east, and the towns of Cary and Morrisville to the south. The airport covers 5,000 acres (2,000 ha; 20 km2) and has three runways.

    Features

    • High detail models
    • Detailed satellite imagery surrounding covering the island
    • Beautiful and highly detailed textures with reflections and night lighting
    • 3D grass and environment
    • Custom ground lines and buildings

