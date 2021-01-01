  • Junkers Ju 52 Release Announced

    Junkers Ju 52 Release Announced

    The Junker Ju 52 will be available, Sept. 28th, at 8:00am PDT / 3:00pm UTC.

    [Update: Microsoft has just announced that the release will be delayed until later today]

    In Germany, the Junkers JU-52 is lovingly called "Tante JU" or "Aunt JU." The team has gone to great lengths to recreate the plane as authentically and accurately as possible, working with the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers, and with an organization that preserves one of the last surviving examples of this historically significant aircraft.

    Junkers 52 For MSFS 2020 Delayed

