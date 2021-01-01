RDJ Simulations - MSFS Space N Sea

RDJ Simulations presents RDJ MSFS Space N Sea for Microsoft flight simulator 2020.

Going to the outer edges of this simulator, we go to space with the ISS International Space Station and many others, and to sea with various ships and boats, all pilotable. Container ships to tanker ships to aircraft carriers to plain old shrimp boats are pilotable from the virtual cockpit or from exterior views. A ship and boat simulator within MSFS is the result.

Sea Features

We got a lot of request from online to make some ships that you can navigate on the new MSFS waters and with the new sea waves that can be made in MSFS. We went to work. We came up with some new weather presets that would work for our ships and have sea waves.

These files are copied and pasted by you into your Community folder with all the other files needed and they show up with the default weather presets and you can save flights with them also. We also include new weather presets for aircraft use such as the famous building storms. These new waves weather presets allow our ships to be able to sail in various clear or cloudy weather or even with low sea fog but with great wave action thus taking this sim to a new real level.

This add-on also addresses others that like to see wake trails from AI ships. We made animated alpha wakes for our AI ships.

Space Features

The space portion of this package includes the ISS International Space Station. Command the space station from external views or from the cockpit as it orbits the Earth at 250 thousand feet, which is the highest MSFS lets you go in aircraft mode. Use the saved flights or launch from an airport and press the Y key; you will instantly be taken up to space. Press the Y key again to fly it. It is mostly for viewing the MSFS Earth as a scenery flight.

Also there is the space balloon. It is the same, offering breath-taking views of Earth from its tourist cockpit or from the exterior view. There are also scenery views from the Space Shuttle and the Apollo orbiter.

Other Features

Take a flight over NYC harbor in the tourist Huey helicopter or blimp to view the AI ship traffic. It includes virtual cockpits and door and window views and high stability fow viewing and flying at the same time. There are many ships including several Circle Line tourist boats.

We also include container ports and oil refinery ports as added bgl scenery for ships as ports in some locations all over the World that you view from the dock as you set sail.

There are also aircraft carriers that you pilot as air traffic lands and takes off on training missions.

Take the saved sail flights that are included that you copy into your MSFS saved flights folder. These will spawn at the various included ports or underway in famous locations like at the Golden Gate Bridge or New York harbor and many other locations worldwide.

The ships are also used as AI sailing scenery as you sail along with them or pass them coming the other way; special bounding boxes were added to the AI models so they never dissappear as you view them.

There are also shimp boats and even the "Orca" from the movie "Jaws" and Creature From The Black Lagoon Rita River adventure with lots of jungle river scenery. And a garbage barge complete with animated flying birds; wear your mask for that one!

Includes AI animated birds flying at all saved flight spawned locations, insects buzzing, dinosaurs on the banks... The saved flights take you to locations all over the World whether it is container or oil ports to in space locations.

Includes

For Space:

International Space Station

Space Shuttle

Apollo module

Space balloon

Asteroids

1960's Star Trek USS Enterprise

UAPs or UFOs

For Sea:

Container ship

Lumber ship

Oil tanker ship

Oil rig

Circle Line tourist boat

Garbage barge

Shrimp boat

The "Orca" boat

the "Rita" boat

Nuclear sub

WW2 era sub

WW2 era battleship

WW2 USS Hornet

WW2 Ark Royale

USS Constitution sailing ship

Other:

AI ships

Container ports

Oil tanker ports

Animated AI birds

Animated palm trees

Animated Times Square billboards

Animated crocodiles

Black Lagoon creatures

Dinosaurs

Dragon flies

River shacks

Tourist UH1 Huey helicopter

Goodyear Blimp

A real project...from RDJ Simulations.

