Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #5

Learn To Fly Here #5 | Visual Glideslope Indicators By thecorporatepilotdad

Visual glideslope indicators are commonly used. VASIs (Visual Approach Slope Indicator) and PAPIs (Precision Approach Path Indicator) are the most common but some rare systems are also covered which includes the P-VASI (pulsating VASI) and TRCV (Tri-color VASI).

These visual approach glideslope indicators are normally visible up to 4 miles in the daytime and 10 miles at night and will provide obstacle clearance if the proper glide path is maintained.

VASIs show if the aircraft is too high, too low, or on glidepath. The PAPI shows above or below glide path, but also slightly high and slightly low. PAPIs are often found on runways with instrument approaches such as an ILS approach.

This video shows how to find airport information using the Chart Supplement. The Chart Supplement is formerly known as the Airport Facility Directory and is a physical publication printed every 56 days. Now, the information is available online on the FAA website.

This video was made with Microsoft Flight Simulator and is for entertainment purposes only. Always consult applicable publications for real world applications concerning systems and limitations for specific aircraft.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.