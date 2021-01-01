Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

Ben Gurion International Airport (IATA: TLV, ICAO: LLBG) (commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag) is the largest airport in Israel. It is said to be the world's most secure airport.

The original layout of the airfield as designed in the 1930s included four intersecting 800 m runways. However, none of this original layout is visible nowadays since as usage increased and aircraft types and needs changed over the years various runways on the airport's premises were built and removed.

The scenery of Ben Gurion Airport offers accurate depictions of the terminals 1 and 3 as well as dynamic lighting and high-resolution, photorealistic ground texture.

Features

Accurate Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1 buildings, Concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout

Dynamic Lighting

Detailed animated jetway models (using SAM plug-in)

Detailed ground markings

High resolution (7cm-30cm pixel) photoreal ground textures

Thousands of accurate hand-placed autogen objects

Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

Note: The X-Plane default AI traffic is not supported. Furthermore, the scenery is a direct conversion of the P3D version.

