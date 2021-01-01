  • Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-27-2021 04:37 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    Ben Gurion International Airport (IATA: TLV, ICAO: LLBG) (commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag) is the largest airport in Israel. It is said to be the world's most secure airport.

    Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    The original layout of the airfield as designed in the 1930s included four intersecting 800 m runways. However, none of this original layout is visible nowadays since as usage increased and aircraft types and needs changed over the years various runways on the airport's premises were built and removed.

    The scenery of Ben Gurion Airport offers accurate depictions of the terminals 1 and 3 as well as dynamic lighting and high-resolution, photorealistic ground texture.

    Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    Features

    • Accurate Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1 buildings, Concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout
    • Dynamic Lighting
    • Detailed animated jetway models (using SAM plug-in)
    • Detailed ground markings
    • High resolution (7cm-30cm pixel) photoreal ground textures
    • Thousands of accurate hand-placed autogen objects
    • Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

    Note: The X-Plane default AI traffic is not supported. Furthermore, the scenery is a direct conversion of the P3D version.

    Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Ben Gurion XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus alaska arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ralphie1313

    Lost the programm

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi so i unplugged my hard drive its a secondory drive i guess mfs is on there i do not even know my computer is a mess cant find anything anyway i...

    Last Post By: ralphie1313 Today, 06:19 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    For Rupert.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Forgive this post please as I wanted to show my friend Michael aka Rupert this Chinook CH53. This is in X-Plane Michael, great detail as you can...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:56 PM Go to last post
    Bluebadger77

    Compatibility

    Thread Starter: Bluebadger77

    Hello all. I am assisting with building a flight simulator for the RAF Air Cadets. We are attempting to setup a sim to replicate the Grob Tutor...

    Last Post By: johnost Today, 04:35 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Seahawk

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk7998 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk7999 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8000 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:34 PM Go to last post