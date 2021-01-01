  • Aerosoft - Antarctica Vol. 1 - British Rothera and Beyond for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Antarctica Vol. 1 - British Rothera and Beyond for MSFS

    Rothera is without a doubt the station in Antarctica with the most picturesque location! Located on a rocky outcrop overlooked by a massive glacier dotted with mountains to the west - it is surrounded by sea to all other directions with a line of the truly majestic mountains of the Antarctic Peninsula visible to the east on clear days.

    The runway is squeezed between base and hangar buildings to the left and right and sea water at both ends. In essence it's a smaller version of Gibraltar, which is British, too. A stunning approach, a runway that's crossed by a road with traffic lights and surrounded by water.

    To complete this add-on, we have added the very remote bases of Fossil Bluff and Sky Blu even further south. Together they make a perfect playground for the Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter!

    A showcase scenery created by developers with more than 20 years of experience in MSFS development!

    Features

    • Lots of animation including animals, vehicle, boats and people, including likely the first animated penguins and chain vehicles in flight simulator
    • Custom created sounds of animals and vehicles (probably the first scenery in MSFS with sounds attached)
    • Coverage beyond the base with stunning glacier cliffs dropping into the sea
    • Hundreds of thousands of animated icebergs in a larger area around the base (at times it can be possible that the approach is blocked by a huge iceberg passing through)
    • Offsite locations of automated monitoring stations (marked as POIs so you can fly there for regular checks performing rough landings out in the field)
    • Offsite landing strips of two British field locations with custom models and improved terrain imagery/elevation data: Sky Blu and Fossil Bluff
    • Emergency airstrip location on the glacier above Rothera (alternative landing strip that MUST be used by local aircraft if there are incoming overseas aircraft)
    • Carefully crafted landscape to merge with surround landscape
    • including updated waterbodies
    • Special technique used to add wind shear details to the vast white lands on the glacier.
    • Manual with dozens of pages of inside knowledge on flying in Antarctica, plus flight plans and simple charts!

