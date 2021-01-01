IndiaFoxtEcho Demonstrates F-35 Primary Control Display MSFS

Having some fun with the Bee variant while testing the Primary Control Display (PCD), which is finally almost finished.

The PCD is the main interface for the F-35 and the pilot can access a variety of functions through its four independent "Portals". Each portal can have two "subportals" which can be quickly swapped with the currently selected "page".

Also, in real life, each portal can be maximized to occupy half of the PCD instead of a quarter (at the moment this is not simulated as in reality it is mostly used for mission systems and we thought it was a waste of memory).

Many of the portals "pages" are assigned to mission-systems (sensors and weapons functionality) and therefore will be INOP in MSFS - although in many cases wer retained their real world appearance.

Speaking of the portals appearance, we went through all the available videos showing the cockpit interfaces and we have completely redone the graphics of the old P3D version, so that the look is now much closer to the real deal.

In detail, these are the functions that are operational:

AP -> AUTOPILOT (pop up): fully functional, data input via virtual keypad

CHKLST -> CHECKLIST mode: real world checklists are classified, we adapted this page to fit to the MSFS rendition

CNI -> COMMUNICATION, NAVIGATION & IDENTIFICATION -> COM A, COM B, VOR, VORTAC, IFF and audio control functionality implemented. Data can be entered via a virtual keypad.

DTM -> DATA MANAGEMENT page: basic functionality will allow the pilot to review GPS data and waypoints. In reality this page is also used to store, send and receive images, videos, mission data etc.

EFI -> ELECTRONIC FLIGHT INSTRUMENTATION: fully functional

ENG -> ENGINE PAGE: fully functional

FCS -> FLIGHT CONTROL SYSTEM: fully functional - for accessibility /gameplay reasons some STOVL functions are controlled in this page even if IRL they are assigned to HOTAS control.

FUEL -> fully functional

HUD -> partial implementation, not all the symbology is implemented

ICAWS -> INTEGRATED CAUTION And WARNING SYSTEM page: partial implementation, the system supports only a subset of the real world caution and warning messages

PHM -> PROGNOSTICS and HEALTH MANAGEMENT page: basic implementation: will only report systems availability and functionality

SMS -> STORE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - minimal functionality: it will only be possible to control the weapon doors

TSD -> TACTICAL SITUATION DISPLAY - partial implementation: page will only show the current waypoint, VOR and VORTAC estimated positions. Also, to save memory, at the moment only one TSD screen is available (in reality there are 3 separate pages).

The following functions will be displayed but will be INOP:

ASR - Air to Surface Radar

DAS - Distributed Aperture System

SRCH - Search mode

TFLIR - Targeting Forward Looking Infra Red

WPN-A - Air-to-air weapons

WPN-S - Air-to-surface weapons

