  • Just Flight Offers Early Look at Tomahawk For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-27-2021  
    0 Comments

    It looks like Just Flight will continue expanding their offerings from the Piper line as today they shown the first screen shots of the PA-38 Tomahawk for MSFS 2020. Initial details are promised within the next couple of weeks.

