Just Flight Offers Early Look at Tomahawk For MSFS

It looks like Just Flight will continue expanding their offerings from the Piper line as today they shown the first screen shots of the PA-38 Tomahawk for MSFS 2020. Initial details are promised within the next couple of weeks.
It looks like Just Flight will continue expanding their offerings from the Piper line as today they shown the first screen shots of the PA-38 Tomahawk for MSFS 2020. Initial details are promised within the next couple of weeks.
After many years of a smooth running FS9 (Win7 64bit, 2x500Gb SSDs in RAID 0, 32Gb RAM) with very many addons and still counting, I very unexpectedly...Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 01:34 PM
jk8140 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8141 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8133 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Clip_89 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 12:55 PM
My new computer is a Toshiba laptop with Windows 7 64 bit. Will Fs2004 run on that? :pilot: Christopher TaranaLast Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:11 PM
The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:39 AM