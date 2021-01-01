Aeroplane Heaven Spitfire Mk1A v1.4 Released

Spitfire Mk1A Service Upgrade V1.4 is now available.

We have released the first Service Upgrade for the Spitfire. It is quite comprehensive and take the form of a complete package. So existing customers will need to re-download the package. New customers will receive the same updated package anyway.

Here's the changelog:

This Service Upgrade addresses a number of issues, bugs and improvements.

Exterior Model

True castoring tailwheel added with new ground-handling code.

Revised livery textures for more authenticity

Interior Model

Improved textures and extra detail in some areas.

Revised coding for Alternator Switch

Engine Oil and Coolant temperature gauges re-coded to give more accurate function.

10,000 ft. needle added to Altimeter

Gyro compass and knob improved for better function

Pedal action reversed

KiGass primer re-animated ( start position IN).

Fuel Pressure cock and primer sequence re-coded.

Light leak on panel shroud eliminated.

Gear indicator lights switch now functional on throttle quadrant.

Flight Model

Improved engine performance envelope

Adjustments made to ground handling to counter SU5 and WU6 changes in sim.

Sound

"gap" in engine startup sequence removed.

Also, we have included a further livery. This one is in plain aluminium to show off the lines of this beautiful aeroplane. The legend printed on the side of the fuselage needs no explanation.

