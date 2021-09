X-Plane 12 Announced

X-Plane 12 Announcement Keynote

Join the developers of X-Plane in exploring the new features under development in X-Plane 12.

The 31 minute keynote mentions many new features found in X-Plane 12, such as:

Seasons

3D water

New clouds

Enhanced weather effects

New ambient sounds, such as, wind, traffic noise, birds, rain, airport traffic (both ground vehicles and aircraft)

And much more...