Taburet FL / GA / SC Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to add water bodies into MSFS 2020. This package adds all medium to small size lakes missing in MSFS. The water bodies are also visible in cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

What does this scenery do? This scenery adds all missing lakes in Florida, Georgia South Carolina (thousands to be more precise). It does NOT add any mesh, photorealistic or tamper with default scenery whatsoever. It is an addition to default scenery to enhance MSFS hydro scenery and add a further VFR element.

Coverage: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

Purchase Taburet FL / GA / SC Water Bodies For MSFS 2020