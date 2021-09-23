  • VSKYLABS Demonstrates C-47 Under Stress

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-25-2021 05:33 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Demonstrates C-47 Under Stress

    Stressing out the VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v4.0 for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Coming Soon!).

    When trying to abuse the aircraft, it will react, and will challenge you. Over-stressing the air-frame will result with loss of flying surfaces and other stuff. The VSKYLABS C-47 will allow you to practice your flying skills in various situation, intentional and unintentional.

    The crashed aircraft seen in two of the screen shots lost its rudder and LH aileron during abusive maneuver and was brought down to landing with the use of asymmetric power management.

    VSKYLABS Demonstrates C-47 Under Stress

    VSKYLABS Demonstrates C-47 Under Stress

    Speed could not be reduced to normal landing speed due to loss of stability, and the landing impact was with a significant slip angle on the verge of transitioning into an uncontrolled spiral, while the opposite engine was running in full power, trying to compensate.

    Right after the impact, the aircraft drifted sideways. The two main landing gears collapsed and both tires were ripped off during the process. However, X-Plane did not indicate the landing as a crash. It was quite of a good landing! ...considering...

    The rest of the screen shots shows various situations...a blown tire during a touch-and-go trial with the use of excessive braking, and extreme icing visualization during anti-icing/de-ice systems checkup.

    VSKYLABS Demonstrates C-47 Under Stress

    Stay tuned for more v4.0 exciting stuff! Update release will be initiated right after the completion of the required manual/POH updating...matters of days.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus alaska arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    fx48215

    Who has given up on fs2020?

    Thread Starter: fx48215

    I wonder how many people have given up on Microsoft's latest flight simulator. Like a lot of people, I per-ordered the "Premium Deluxe" version and...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 07:11 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Out oF Memory surprise

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    After many years of a smooth running FS9 (Win7 64bit, 2x500Gb SSDs in RAID 0, 32Gb RAM) with very many addons and still counting, I very unexpectedly...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 06:53 PM Go to last post
    waymon

    Insane FPS

    Thread Starter: waymon

    I don't know when it happened but I noticed that I was getting 81 to 124 FPS over most everywhere in MSFS it surprised me so I tried flying over...

    Last Post By: waymon Today, 06:34 PM Go to last post
    usb777

    Real Weather Engines

    Thread Starter: usb777

    I seldom fly my FS9 anymore I have FSX and MSFS but last night neither my Active Sky Evolution 0or my REX FS2004 Overdrive would inject the live...

    Last Post By: usb777 Today, 06:25 PM Go to last post