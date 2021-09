Milviz Releases PC-6 Porter MSFS

The PT-6A equipped PC-6/B Turbo-Porter first flew on May 1st 1964, three years after the Turboméca first turbine powered prototype and four years after the original underpowered Lycoming flat six PC-6/340.

During a production run which ended in 2019, the Turbo-Porter proved itself a highly capable and versatile utility aircraft, finding favour with civilian and military operators throughout the world.

