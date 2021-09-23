  • Taburet - Norway Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Taburet - Norway Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to add water bodies into MSFS 2020. This package add all medium to small size lakes missing in MSFS. The water bodies are also visible in cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

    What does this scenery do? This scenery adds all missing lakes in Norway (thousands to be more precise). It do NOT add any mesh, photorealistic or tamper with default scenery whatsoever. It is an addition to default scenery to enhance MSFS hydro scenery and add a further VFR element.

    Coverage: Norway including islands.

    Purchase Taburet - Norway Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

