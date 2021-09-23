  • Wing42 Provides Update on Boeing 247 MSFS

    If you follow the development, you probably noticed that I haven't posted many pictures of the cockpit until now. The reason is obvious: it wasn't ready yet. In this blog post I want to share with you why it took so long and give you further insight on the research and development process for this aircraft.

    When researching an aircraft, we need as many drawings, photographs and documents as we can get our greedy hands on. The development process of any add-on is accompanied with countless hours of digging through archives, communicating with curators of aviation museums, image searching and reading through hundreds of pages of documents. The Boeing 247 is almost 90 years old and considering that she didn't operate for a very long time and was only adopted by very few airlines, documentation like technical drawings, manuals and equipment lists were hard to come by.

