SWS Update On Kodiak For MSFS 2020

A couple of MSFS 2020 Kodiak screen shots to send you off for the weekend!

The 3D model is 99.9% complete and tomorrow we will be doing the final adjustments to the model and textures to close it out. Passengers are now in for the tundra & mixed cabin, with seatbelts and all. We are now ready to verify the aircraft's handling and go for the last one: the engine.

Our torques and fuel flows are very close to the POH, the next task is to adjust the turbine RPM and propeller performance to match the real aircraft. That is one of the finest parts of the flight model, which we intend to do as well as we can within the capabilities of MSFS.

The engine is especially important not just for the Kodiak, but also for another aircraft that we will announce soon, so we want to do it right on the first go.

Source