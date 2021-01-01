  • GearDown Simulations - Governador Valadares Airport for MSFS

    GearDown Simulations - Governador Valadares Airport for MSFS

    Scenery of the Governador Valadares Airport - SBGV - for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 totally recreated from scratch. It serves the entire east of Minas Gerais, in addition to Ipatinga and other cities.

    GearDown Simulations - Governador Valadares Airport for MSFS

    • PBR 4K and 8K textures modeled around the airport real and accurate sizes
    • Unique and exclusive details 90% immersion
    • Modeled Ibituruna's Peak animation in the city and hangars

    GearDown Simulations - Governador Valadares Airport for MSFS

    Governador Valadares is a Brazilian municipality in the state of Minas Gerais, in the southeastern region of the country. It is located in the Vale do Rio Doce and is located about 320 km east of the state capital. It occupies an area of just over 2,342 km², of which approximately 58 km² is in an urban area, and its population in 2020 was 281,046 inhabitants, positioning itself as the ninth most populous in the state of Minas Gerais.

    GearDown Simulations - Governador Valadares Airport for MSFS

    The exploration of the region of the current city began in the sixteenth century, on expeditions like the one of Sebastião Fernandes Tourinho that followed the course of the Doce River in search of precious metals on its banks. However, the settlement was only started between the 18th and 19th centuries, with the installation of barracks designed to monitor attacks by the Botocudos Indians against colonists and traders who sailed on the Doce River. With the EFVM lease, around 1907, the village was consolidated, whose location close to coffee producers and logging favored commercial development and population growth. Thus, the municipality was emancipated from Peçanha in the 1930s.

    After the 1940s, the extraction of mica and precious stones brought a strong population growth, alongside livestock and trade. However, with the decline of natural resources and agriculture, capital turnover was only possible with the inflow of income sent by emigrants who went to other countries, especially the United States. Commercial activity is the main source of income generated in the city, along with agro-industry and the processing of regional products. The city is bathed by the Doce River made famous by Mariana's mud accident and has as an important natural landmark the Pico da Ibituruna, which can be seen from almost the entire municipality and offers the opportunity for climbing and free flying jumps, including national and international championships of this modality. Events such as GV Folia and Expoagro GV are also the main attractions. The beginning of planning for the construction of a new airport for the municipality of Governador Valadares began in 1959, with the creation of a plan of goals that established a series of rules, postures and future works, including that of the new airport. The airport that existed until then in the city, located in the Lourdes neighborhood, was condemned due to several constructions in the vicinity that did not allow security at landings and takeoffs. A new airport was already under construction outside the urban area. The work was paralyzed, but it was resumed with the goals plan established by the municipal administration. The airport opened in 1966.

    GearDown Simulations - Governador Valadares Airport for MSFS

    In 2020, an airport renovation was announced with the aim of modernizing the airport. The renovation will cost a renovation of R $ 36 million and includes, among other works, the recovery of the runway and a new passenger terminal. With the renovation, scheduled to be completed in 2022, the airport will be able to start receiving medium-sized planes.

