HiFi Sim - Active Sky Official Trailer Released

Thanks to AviationLads for creating a new trailer video showcasing ASP3D!

ASP3D is the latest addition to the ActiveSky weather engine line. ASP3D evolves realism-based weather simulation, building upon the ground-breaking and proven features of ActiveSky while integrating with the latest simulator platform update from Lockheed Martin: Prepar3D v5.2 HF1.

