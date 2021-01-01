  • REX Weather Force Technical Update 1.6 Released

    REX 2020 Weather Force Released

    We are happy to announce that we have officially released REX Weather Force - Technical Update 1.6.

    The Official Fix List

    • FIXED – Rendering of upper-level winds and temperatures at all levels.
    • FIXED – Improved closest weather update rendering algorithm.
    • FIXED – Saving Aerosol settings option.
    • FIXED – Improved weather search rendering algorithm.
    • FIXED – Improved weather engine cloud layer rendering.
    • IMPROVED - General overall performance and rendering.

    There are several ways to get the latest update:

    Update the product through the application:

    1. Open REX Weather Force and navigate to the Settings window and click the Update Manually button.
    2. Download the latest file to your desktop.
    3. Uninstall the current version you have installed.
    4. Unzip the new version and run the rexinstaller.exe file to install the newest version.

    Download the latest build from REX AXIS:

    1. Open your browser and navigate to https://rexaxis.com
    2. If you don’t have an account, click the sign-up link to create a new profile. Or click the Login link to log into your account.
    3. If you already have REX Weather Force registered, then you will see the latest release available for download on the Dashboard window. Otherwise, you must register REX Weather Force to receive the latest build.

    We hope you enjoy this new major update.

    About REX Simulations

    REX Simulations – a division of REX Game Studios, is an award-winning leader in environment simulation add-ons with connections to consumers, businesses and institutions worldwide. The company's offering span global services and home computing. More information can be found online at http://www.rexsimulations.com.

    Purchase REX Game Studios – REX Weather Force 2020 for MSFS at the FlightSim.Com Store

