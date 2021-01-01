VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain v4.0 XP Update

Here is an update from VSKYLABS and their C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project for X-Plane 11:

VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v4.0 for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Coming Soon!). The initial update (progressive) release for v4.0 is awaiting for several preps to be completed. Among these, the updating of the manual/POH with the new features, systems details, assignments, etc. Stay tuned for the most comprehensive update of the VSKYLABS C-47 up to date! The complete update log will be available soon in the project pages at the VSKYLABS web site.

