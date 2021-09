X-Crafts Releases E175 For X-Plane Teaser Video

Today at FSExpo, X-Crafts have confirmed that they are working on the Embraer E175, part of the E-Jet family (E170, E175, E190, E195, Lineage 1000). The new plane will be coming to X-Plane in 2022. A new video teaser has been released to show the plane in flight.

www.xcrafts.com

Download video teaser

