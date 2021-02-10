Review: Aerosoft - Airport Perranporth For MSFS

Perranporth Airfield Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Felicity Smith Suggested Price:

$9.99

Introduction

Known locally as Porthperan, Perranporth is a small seaside resort town on the north coast of Cornwall, England, UK. It is only one mile east of the St Agnes Heritage Coastline, and is around eight miles south-west of Newquay, a popular UK holiday destination. Its 5km long beach looks out to the Atlantic Ocean. For those of you who are interested in general trivia, it is also the area in which the popular television series 'Poldark' is based.

Perranporth Airfield (EGTP) itself is located at Cligga Head, an impressive plateau overlooking the Celtic Sea. Its elevation is 330 feet above sea level. Originally built during the second world war as an RAF fighter station, RAF Perranporth became operational in April 1941 and was used by twenty-one different squadrons flying Spitfires. Five years later, it was decommissioned.

No longer needed as part of Britain's defences, today it is run by Perranporth Flying Club Ltd., and serves as a civil airfield. However, evidence of its past still exists in the form of air-raid shelters, bunkers and revetments. Indeed, Spitfire revetments can still be used to secure aircraft. In addition to the airfield, Perranporth has much more to offer, including PPL training, parachute training, and land yachting.

Download And Install

As with any add-on, before you can enjoy this scenery you will need to download, extract and install it. The download, available from the FlightSim.Com Store, comes in at just over 160 MB and is very straightforward to install. Once extracted and run, you are then asked to insert your own unique serial number. The scenery then proceeds to automatically install into your "Community" folder, after which you are ready to go.