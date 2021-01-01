M'M Simulations Announces Screenshot Contest

M'M Simulations announces that they are holding a screenshot contest on their Discord server. The winner will receive one of their airport scenery packages. Here is their official announcement:

Enter the screenshots you take in-game on our discord server and share them on the #screenshots channel.

Award: We give the person who gets the most reaction what they want from the airport we produce! The winner will be announced on October 10 via Instagram and Twitter.

Don't forget to invite your friends to our discord channel to get more reactions.

You can enter the contest by scanning the QR code or clicking the link below.

M'M Simulations Discord

Shop M'M Simulations scenery at the FlightSim.Com Store