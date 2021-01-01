  • Taburet - Spain Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-22-2021 11:00 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Spain Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to add water bodies into MSFS 2020. This package adds all medium to small size lakes missing in MSFS. The water bodies are also visible in cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

    What does this scenery do? This scenery adds all missing lakes in Spain. It also adds some missing rivers. It does NOT add any mesh, photorealistic or tampering with default scenery whatsoever. It is an addition to default scenery to enhance MSFS hydro scenery and add a further VFR element.

    Coverage: Spain including islands

    Purchase Taburet - Spain Water Bodies For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus alaska arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    zswobbie1

    Google Earth

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    Is there a way to link FS2004 to Google Earth? I'm using Windows 10.

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post
    DLR_41

    Whatever happened to steam gauges?

    Thread Starter: DLR_41

    I noticed most of the aircraft are glass cockpit in the GA aircraft on the standard edition. I checked out the Coronado 182T as well and they all...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 12:45 PM Go to last post
    Jim Hall

    Saitek Cessna Trim Wheel

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    I'm setting up MS2020 flight simulator and found that it can't recognize my Saitek Cessna Trim Wheel even though it is on the hardware task bar along...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:07 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Ground Services "Unavailable"

    Thread Starter: leegra

    For some unknown reason (to me, at least), Ground Services have become unavailable...After taxiing to the gate (KSFO, for example) I click on GS, but...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:49 AM Go to last post