Review: Aerosoft - Airport Sandnessjoen-Stokka

Airport Sandnessjoen-Stokka Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Michael Hayward Suggested Price:

$13.99

Located on the border of the Arctic Circle in Norway, Sandnessjoen Airport serves the local communities in and around the Nordland with direct flights to Oslo and other regional cities through Wideroe public service routes.

Developed by FlyThreePeaks and published by Aerosoft, this Microsoft Flight Simulator scenery covers Airport Sandnessjoen-Stokka. In this review we're going to take a close look at the airport and see how it sits in the Microsoft Flight Simulator world.

Where Is It?

Airport Sandnessjoen-Stokka sits between the North Sea coast and the Norwegian Fjords. In the county of Nordland, it serves the local town of Sandnessjoen as well as several small villages in and around the southern part of the region. It is not too far from a couple of landmarks in the latest Nordic World Update which includes the Helgeland Bridge just a few miles north.

The region is host to unpredictable weather with cold, harsh winters and warm, dry summers. While the arctic circle cuts through Nordland, the airport itself is just outside of its reach, allowing for slightly milder conditions when compared to a few miles north of it.

Installation

Installation of Aerosoft Airport Sandnessjoen-Stokka is very simple through the FlightSim.Com Store. You receive an installer download and an activation key for the add-on. Run the installer, point it to the direction of your simulator's 'Community' folder, input your key and the rest of the process is automated.

Structures And Facilities

The airport features a main terminal, a combined fire station and ground service depot, as well as a control tower. These are all located alongside the main aircraft stands and parking area, and separate the main road from airside.

The terminal is an 80s-style wooden structure with angled roof and newer extensions around it. Walls include detailing all over with signage and destination posters to keep passengers travelling through informed and enticed.

The departure lounge and main entrance also feature full 3D interiors. These include benches, wall posters and a computer setup for checking boarding passes when passengers head for their aircraft. There are also three animated and walking passengers in the terminal, but all three are the same model of the same guy carrying a briefcase. Perhaps a little more variety is in order.

To the south side of the terminal you can find the combined airport apron facilities depot. This includes the fire station complete with truck, a few hangars and warehouses with parked trolleys and tractors.

Textures throughout the terminal are done to a high resolution and allows for smaller details to be visible.