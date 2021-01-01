  • Orbx Previews Essendon Fields Airport

    Orbx Previews Essendon Fields Airport

    100 Years of Essendon Fields Airport (YMEN): Preview #2 - Ansett Hangars.

    Hangar 3 was the first hangar constructed for Ansett Airways and is the oldest remaining Ansett building today. The other Ansett building, Hangar 4, opened in 1938 and at the time was the largest of its kind in Australia.

    Yours to discover in our upcoming Essendon Airport for MSFS, P3D, and XP11.

    Essendon Fields Airport, colloquially known as Essendon Airport, is a public airport serving scheduled commercial, corporate-jet, charter and general aviation flights. It is located next to the intersection of the Tullamarine and Calder Freeways, in the north western suburb of Essendon Fields of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

    FS2004 users might be feeling a bit left out...but fear not, as there is a fantastic rendition of Essendon Fields Airport available for free in the file library:

    fs2004_ymen_1959_essendon_intl.zip

