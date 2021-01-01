  • Taburet - Alaska Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-21-2021 10:13 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Alaska Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to add water bodies into MSFS 2020. This package adds all medium to small size lakes. In this particular package the number of lakes added is about 1,200,000 features. The water bodies are also visible in cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

    What does this scenery do? This scenery adds all missing lakes in Alaska. It does NOT add any mesh, photorealistic or tampering with default scenery whatsoever. It is an addition to default scenery.

    Coverage: Alaska.

    Taburet - Alaska Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    Taburet - Alaska Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

    Purchase Taburet - Alaska Water Bodies for MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus alaska arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MichelDR400

    Survol de la Normandie entre Rouen Vallée de Seine et Le Havre Octeville

    Thread Starter: MichelDR400

    Bonjour, Voici la vidéo 6xauMJQ-WGY

    Last Post By: MichelDR400 Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Let 410 Citywing

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    My first repaint on my new FSX system. Let 410 operating from EGNH Blackpool UK. Col.

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Ground Services "Unavailable"

    Thread Starter: leegra

    For some unknown reason (to me, at least), Ground Services have become unavailable...After taxiing to the gate (KSFO, for example) I click on GS, but...

    Last Post By: f18driver Today, 12:51 PM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    WHY IT'S ME? The photogrammetry problem

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    H!, Happy flyers I wonder that since nobody complains about the photogrammetry problem that I have, I am really annoyed. Initially I could not...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post