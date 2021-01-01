Taburet - Alaska Water Bodies For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to add water bodies into MSFS 2020. This package adds all medium to small size lakes. In this particular package the number of lakes added is about 1,200,000 features. The water bodies are also visible in cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

What does this scenery do? This scenery adds all missing lakes in Alaska. It does NOT add any mesh, photorealistic or tampering with default scenery whatsoever. It is an addition to default scenery.

Coverage: Alaska.

