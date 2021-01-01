  • Milviz Teases A-1H Skyraider For MSFS

    Milviz Teases A-1H Skyraider For MSFS

    In a very short Facebook post, Milviz have released some teaser images of their A-1H Skyraider for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    The Douglas A-1 Skyraider (formerly known as AD Skyraider) is an American single-seat attack aircraft that saw service between the late 1940s and early 1980s. The Skyraider had a remarkably long and successful career; it became a piston-powered, propeller-driven anachronism in the jet age, and was nicknamed "Spad", after the French World War I fighter.

    It was operated by the United States Navy (USN), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), and the United States Air Force (USAF), and also saw service with the British Royal Navy, the French Air Force, the Republic of Vietnam Air Force (RVNAF), and others. It remained in U.S. service until the early 1970s.

    The A-1H variant featured three dive brakes, centerline station stressed for 3,500 lb (1,600 kg) of ordnance, 30 in (760 mm) in diameter, combination 14 in (360 mm) and 30 in (760 mm) bomb ejector and low/high altitude bomb director. In total, there 713 A-1H's built.

