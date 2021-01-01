UK2000 Scenery Releases Jersey 2021 For MSFS

UK2000 Scenery announces the release of UK2000 Jersey 2021 for Microsoft Flight Sim (MSFS 2020).

Jersey Airport was opened on 10th March 1937, and covered an area of 97 acres, with a 980-yard grass runway. This included a new terminal building, a central tower, and two side buildings for arrivals and departures. There were also two large hangars. In July 1940 enemy forces touched down, and five years of German occupation followed during World War Two. Following liberation in May 1945, Jersey Airport started passenger flights once again, and traffic dramatically increased.

During the 1950s a tarmac runway was built, and by 1965 jets were able to use the airport. By 1976 the number of passengers using Jersey Airport was over 100,000 and improvements continued into the 1980s.

A modern departures extension was opened in 1997, providing much more space and better facilities. A new Air Traffic Control Building and Tower were built in 2010, with the old tower removed from the original terminal (restoring it back to it's 1930s appearance).

Our new system takes advantage of the sloping terrain technology in MSFS. we now have sloping runways and airports. No more will we have to put up with flat unrealistic airports. You can see the undulation in the runway and even experiences changes apron and taxiway slopes.

The scenery utilises many of the new MSFS features, including their airport and approach light models. The MSFS Vegetation system is used where possible to populate the airfield with grass, trees and scrubs. Scenery also includes animated runway guard lights (wigwags) and rotating radar.

