  • Boundless Simulations Previews Doncaster Sheffield XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-20-2021 01:37 PM  
    0 Comments

    Here are some preview renders of Doncaster Sheffield Airport from Boundless Simulations:

    Our amazing dev Matt, who was behind our recent Bournemouth scenery has been working on a secret project recently... well we're happy to announce that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is in development for XP11.

    As always, you can expect the following features:

    • HD Ortho
    • 3D vegetation / Trees
    • Terminal Interior
    • Custom 4K ground / Building textures
    • Custom airport traffic
    • Custom road traffic
    • Animated marshallers
    • Plus much much more

    Doncaster Sheffield Airport, formerly Robin Hood Airport Doncaster Sheffield, is an international airport at the former RAF Finningley station, in the Metropolitan Borough of Doncaster within South Yorkshire, England. The airport lies 6 miles south-east of Doncaster and 19 mi east of Sheffield.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

