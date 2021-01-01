Boundless Simulations Previews Doncaster Sheffield XP

Here are some preview renders of Doncaster Sheffield Airport from Boundless Simulations:

Our amazing dev Matt, who was behind our recent Bournemouth scenery has been working on a secret project recently... well we're happy to announce that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is in development for XP11.

As always, you can expect the following features:

HD Ortho

3D vegetation / Trees

Terminal Interior

Custom 4K ground / Building textures

Custom airport traffic

Custom road traffic

Animated marshallers

Plus much much more

Doncaster Sheffield Airport, formerly Robin Hood Airport Doncaster Sheffield, is an international airport at the former RAF Finningley station, in the Metropolitan Borough of Doncaster within South Yorkshire, England. The airport lies 6 miles south-east of Doncaster and 19 mi east of Sheffield.

