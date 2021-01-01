DC Designs Status Report On Concorde For MSFS

In case anybody hadn't noticed, I'm now working on Concorde.

First things first, though. Since the launch of the F-14 Tomcats and the appearance of all of my aircraft on the Xbox console, the volume of messages I receive has gone through the roof. I currently spend around one hour every morning replying to queries, questions, comments and other communications before I even get to think about working on my aircraft. Obviously, this isn't really something that I can maintain now to the degree that I have done the past few years. As a result, I'm afraid that I will no longer be able to reply to every message and comment on my page, there are just too many now. I will of course answer as much as I can, but there are only so many hours in the day and I suspect most of you would rather see me working to bring my next project to MSFS than sitting here typing replies all day long.

Which leads me neatly onto the current lead project. The conversion of my Prepar3D Concorde has been underway for quite a while now, as when chances have arisen I've updated the project as I learn more about MSFS. This means that, far from being started from scratch, Concorde is already in the simulator with most external animations working. In addition, as so much of Concorde is unique, custom code that was created for many features in Prepar3D has carried over perfectly into MSFS. This head-start is what's allowing me to project a pre-Christmas 2021 launch date for Concorde.

AGAIN, EVERYTHING IS WIP. The images represent the aircraft with only very basic PBR and the original normal maps, basically as she was in Prepar3D. Much of the work over the next month or two will be bringing the modelling and texturing up to MSFS standard with the use of higher resolutions, new decals for stencils, panel lines and rivets, true PBR and so on.

There will be many questions about how detailed this rendition of the aircraft will be (just as there were with the Prepar3D version). First off, the visual detail will be much higher this time around, as MSFS of course allows so much more to be done. The cockpit is being re-built and re-textured, the external model likewise in many areas. The systems fidelity will be slightly higher than that found in the Prepar3D version, mainly due to the fact that I understand more about coding now. Although fans of study-level aircraft will probably not be enamoured with this level of detail, Concorde will feature all of the real aircraft's quirks just as the Prepar3D version did; fuel transfer for pitch trim, step-climb profile for cruise acceleration, nose-droop animations, highly realistic flight model with super-cruise and more. The engineer's station will again be fully functional, although reduced in complexity as I want this Concorde to remain within everybody's reach. Custom sounds for the Olympus engines will accompany the package, as well as color schemes for the main operators of Concorde. The paint kit, and a manual the size of a refrigerator, will also be there, but I am hoping to utilise the simulator's Checklist feature so that new users can follow a checklist for an *entire* Heathrow to JFK flight without having to reference a physical or PDF manual - allowing console users to more easily learn how to properly operate Concorde while actually flying her.

Finally, the new model will make full use of the MSFS decal system, so all panel lines and rivets will become high-resolution decals along with all other markings. The model will utilise all the sim's lighting; brand-new passenger cabin modelling, and as much of the MSFS support animations (baggage loading, gates, fuel truck, ground power, effects, etc.) as I can make work with the aircraft to make it as complete as possible. Perhaps the only thing missing at launch will be true afterburners, which are delayed now for MSFS until May 2022. I will use my existing custom afterburner system in their place (same as that used on the F-15s and F-14s) until full support comes to the sim.

The F-14 Tomcats have proved insanely popular with both PC and console users, and it's with that mixture of fidelity and fun in mind that I'm moving forward with the Concorde project. Concorde will be within the reach of all flight sim fans, but will require some effort on the part of the user to get her from A to B accurately, the perfect balance I hope between realism and entertainment. Concorde was not a simple aircraft to operate, and this rendition, like the Prepar3D version, will be complex enough to keep users on their toes.

Enjoy these early shots taken of Concorde during assessment work this week, as I began planning where to start on the upgrades. Much to be done but, as with everything in MSFS, things already look far better than they did on the older platforms!

