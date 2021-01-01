  • Where in the World Feature 131

    Number 130 from Ulf Kristoffersson was, of course, Malmo Sweden and most travelers will hop over to Copenhagen for their longer flights.

    Those who guessed:

    John Chen
    Joe Bowers
    Tim Wright
    Charlie Aron
    Ted Freeman
    Roger Wensley
    Eric Ellis     		Thomas Pedersen
    Stephane Chavanne
    Scott Simmons
    Torben Andersen
    Bastian Blinten
    Reid Gearhart
    Melo Scanlon     		Scott Carpenter
    Mateusz Mucha
    Robert Smyth
    Michael Polley
    Thomas Oftedal
    Dieter Mennecke (included an OLD photo)
    Bob Bina

    Some other locations, unluckily wrong however:

    Feature number 131 takes us BACK to a place featured early on in the Where in the World series. This is a scenic location but, (is it a lake, a town, an airport, a mountain???) we had very, very few attempts and only 1-2 got it correct last time so lets try again with a new generation of FS (and geography) gurus! Where is this beautiful spot?

    Send guesses to: [email protected].

    We also need some new locations so get on that and PLEASE send in your suggestions along with Real-World and Sim photos.

