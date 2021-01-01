Where in the World Feature 131

Number 130 from Ulf Kristoffersson was, of course, Malmo Sweden and most travelers will hop over to Copenhagen for their longer flights.

Those who guessed:

John Chen

Joe Bowers

Tim Wright

Charlie Aron

Ted Freeman

Roger Wensley

Eric Ellis Thomas Pedersen

Stephane Chavanne

Scott Simmons

Torben Andersen

Bastian Blinten

Reid Gearhart

Melo Scanlon Scott Carpenter

Mateusz Mucha

Robert Smyth

Michael Polley

Thomas Oftedal

Dieter Mennecke (included an OLD photo)

Bob Bina

Some other locations, unluckily wrong however:

Feature number 131 takes us BACK to a place featured early on in the Where in the World series. This is a scenic location but, (is it a lake, a town, an airport, a mountain???) we had very, very few attempts and only 1-2 got it correct last time so lets try again with a new generation of FS (and geography) gurus! Where is this beautiful spot?

Send guesses to: [email protected].

We also need some new locations so get on that and PLEASE send in your suggestions along with Real-World and Sim photos.

