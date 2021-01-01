FlyByWire Simulations Stable v0.7.0 Release

FlyByWire Simulations Stable v0.7.0 is our largest release to date featuring entirely custom systems developed and tested meticulously with our pilot staff and QA team.

This release now includes these major features:

Entirely custom fly-by-wire, autopilot and autothrust systems, written from the ground up to incredible accuracy.

Reworked flight model using real-world data, adapted to our custom flight systems.

Custom LEAP 1A-26 engine performance model.

Entirely custom automatic pressurisation, hydraulic and ADIRS systems.

Significant overhaul to avionics system, including more accurate symbology and improved frame rates.

flyPadOS 2: New layout, Navigraph charts, landing performance calculator, aircraft configuration options.

Entirely reworked cockpit texturing, with realistic amounts of wear for an A320neo.

Improved soundscape - entirely custom sound pack with 100% custom samples.

...and much more!

