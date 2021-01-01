Pyreegue Announces Glasgow Airport For MSFS 2020

Hello to all fellow pilots! I'm excited to announce my new project - Glasgow Airport. It's been a while and my mailbox has become full of "when, what, where" e-mails. For all those who have been asking , this "little" announcement should answer most of your questions.

With some 30 airlines serving over 100 destinations worldwide, including Canada, the US, the Caribbean, Europe and the Gulf, Glasgow is Scotland's principal long-haul airport as well as Scotland’s largest charter hub.

I've prepared a few shots of Glasgow's gorgeous terminal building and its interior as well as some static aircraft models with airside operations vehicles.

As always I am aiming for a feature-rich rendition of this airport that will bring it to life in Microsoft Flight Simulator. No release date and price questions, I don't know any of these either.

