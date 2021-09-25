Canadian Xpress September 2021 Monthly Fly-In

One of our favorite places to visit is Paro, Bhutan which is in the Eastern Himalayas. The small land locked country is only 40,000 sq/km in size which is only slightly larger than Vancouver Island.

Paro International Airport is surrounded by Himalayan Peaks reaching as high as 18,000ft. Its considered one of the world's most challenging airports and at last report only 20 or so pilots are certified to land at the airport.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday September 25th, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our September 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Indira (VIDP) to Paro (VQPR).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.