  • Indiafoxtecho Announces MB-339 1.3.3 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-16-2021 01:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - MB-339 for MSFS

    Changelog Version 1.3.3

    Minor improvements and new liveries.

    • Added special color liveries for 60th Anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori
    • Added older Frecce Tricolori livery
    • Fixed bug causing smoke tanks to appear in Virtual Cockpit on A variant
    • Changed token weight of pylons to 50 lbs (more realistic value)
    • Changed token weight of external fuel tanks to 150 lbs (more realistic value)
    • Fixed incorrect A-MLU engine configuration
    • Fixed incorrect A-MLU fuel quantity
    • Fixed minor glitch in armament panel animation

    About the IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations presents the MB-339 for MSFS 2020.

    The MB-339 is a military jet trainer and light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Italian aviation company Aermacchi.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    The MB-339 was developed during the 1970s in response to an Italian Air Force requirement that sought a replacement for the service's existing fleet of Aermacchi MB-326. Its design was derived from that of the MB-326, rather than a new design, and thus the two aircraft share considerable similarities in terms of their design. Aermacchi had found that the MB-339 was capable of satisfying all of the specified requirements while being the most affordable option available. The maiden flight of the MB-339 took place on 12 August 1976; the first production aircraft were delivered two years later.

    Roughly half of all MB-339s entered service with the Italian Air Force, while the remainder have been sold to various export customers. As well as being used for training, the type is also flown by the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic display team. The type has been used in combat by both the Eritrean Air Force during the Eritrean–Ethiopian War of 1998-2000 and the Argentine Naval Aviation during the Falklands War of 1982. In both conflicts, the MB-339 was typically flown as an attack aircraft.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    Features

    • Two extremely detailed visual model: MB-339A and MB-339PAN (MLU)
    • Extremely detailed cockpit model (front seat only)
    • Flight model based on the new Microsoft Flight Simulator model
    • Seven different 8K liveries: Frecce Tricolori, Italian Air Force Camouflage, Italian Air Force Ghost Grey, United Arab Emirates, Armada Argentina, Royal Malaysian Air Force and factory colors.
    • Custom sound package (in FSX legacy mode)

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - MB-339 for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    oneleg

    How to buy from Microsoft's Marketplace?

    Thread Starter: oneleg

    There are two choices when purchasing from Microsoft's website. What is the difference between 'Buy and Download' and 'Buy'? Thank you.

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Mid-day Complete Trip...The United Way.

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Mid-day Complete Trip..San Francisco (SFO) to Los Angeles (LAX) The United Way...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post
    peugeot309style

    FSX Newbie - need some assistane

    Thread Starter: peugeot309style

    Hi, Running FSX with SP1 no frills, just straight out of the box DVDs. First time flying this new (old) sim :) As regularly reported, there are...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:03 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #4

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23122-Tutorial-Video-Learn-To-Fly-Here-4

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 01:10 PM Go to last post