Just Flight Palma De Mallorca MSFS Nears Completion

    Palma De Mallorca Airport is getting close to completion and release for MSFS. Other than some issues introduced such as SU5 that we'll need wait for a fix for we're pretty much there. Here are some new shots showing various areas and level of details reached by the team.

    We expect a release within the next couple of weeks if all goes to plan.

    Palma de Mallorca Airport is an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla. In 2020, the airport handled 6.1 million passengers, making it the third busiest airport in Spain, after Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat.

